Contact tracers
November 25 2020 10:00pm
01:58

Health care workers exhausted

Increased COVID-19 hospitalizations have left health care workers exhausted. And it’s not just those working in the ICU – but contact tracers who are simply trying to keep people safe. Brittany Greenslade reports.

