Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 25 2020 8:24am
01:58

Saskatchewan doctors explain mixed messaging, role of chief medical health officer

The public has heard mixed messages from Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer and the health minister, raising a number of questions.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home