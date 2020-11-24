Coronavirus: PEI’s top doctor details what suspending Atlantic bubble participation means
Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, before elaborating more on what it meant for them to suspend their participation in the Atlantic bubble for at least two weeks. She said non-essential travel is not recommended, but travel for reasons such as medical and dental appointments, shared child custody and delivery of goods is permitted.