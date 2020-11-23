Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 23 2020 10:04pm
01:40

Regional breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

B.C. announced 1933 new cases of COVID-19 Monday covering three counting periods. Keith Baldrey has a look at how the case numbers break down regionally.

