Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 23 2020 9:55pm
02:00

St. Paul’s Hospital raises red flags about COVID-19 and blood clots

St. Paul’s Hospital says knowing the symptoms of blood clots as a result of COVID-19 can be the difference between life and death. Linda Aylesworth reports.

