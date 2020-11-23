Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
November 23 2020 8:18pm
01:03

Warman Wildcats comeback to beat P.A Mintos 5-2 for their first franchise win.

An 11-point outing by the Wildcats Cobe Delaney, Owen Slugowski, and Aiden Arnold propelled their team to their first win as a franchise.

