Global News Morning Montreal
November 23 2020 8:14am
04:00

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award recipient

He is the youngest ever co-chair of Mindstrong. Kim Sullivan speaks to award winning philanthropist Justin Lessard Wajcer.

