Politics
November 22 2020 1:48pm
07:23

Global BC’s Political Panel: Nov 22

New sweeping measures are now in place as B.C. tries to control the spread of COVID-19. Our political panel takes a look at how the rules will be enforced, and whether they go far enough.

