Global News Morning BC
November 21 2020 2:02pm
03:36

Homemade holiday gift and decoration ideas

The holidays might be a bit different this year – but that’s no reason why you can’t make it a memorable one. DIY expert Denise Wild shares her ideas for some festive crafts and homemade decorations.

