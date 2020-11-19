Menu

Global News at 5 BC
November 19 2020 9:19pm
00:49

B.C. bird watchers flock to Victoria park to see rare duck

Birders are flocking to a Victoria park to catch a glimpse of a rare duck called a common pochard, never before seen in British Columbia.

