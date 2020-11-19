News November 19 2020 7:31pm 01:04 Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home Winnipeg police are investigating the deaths of a woman and a baby after a fire at a home in the Centennial neighbourhood Wednesday. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports. Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473787/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7473787/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?