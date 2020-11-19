Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 19 2020 10:26am
04:11

Metro Vancouver mayors want specific COVID-19 data for municipalities

Delta mayor George Harvie discusses the need for more detailed COVID-19 information so better decisions can be made to help stop the spread of the virus.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home