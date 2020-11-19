Menu

The Morning Show
November 19 2020 10:31am
03:37

Will Canada have a white Christmas this winter?

Global’s Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell joins The Morning Show with weather updates as Canada gears up for colder months ahead.

