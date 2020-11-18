Economy November 18 2020 7:16pm 02:09 Several Lethbridge businesses relying on local shoppers this holiday season With Black Friday deals and holiday shopping in full swing, supporting local is more important than ever to small businesses. Taz Dhaliwal reports. Several Lethbridge businesses relying on local shoppers this holiday season <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471269/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471269/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?