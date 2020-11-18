News November 18 2020 6:45pm 02:02 Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is effective and safe is nearing the finish line. Shelby Thom reports on when the coveted vaccine could be available in the Okanagan. Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471176/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7471176/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?