Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
November 18 2020 6:45pm
02:02

Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that is effective and safe is nearing the finish line. Shelby Thom reports on when the coveted vaccine could be available in the Okanagan.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home