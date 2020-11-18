Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 18 2020 11:45am
03:05

Should Gino Odjick be added to the Ring of Honour?

Some fans are pushing for former Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick to added to the Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena. Marcia McNaughton talks about why she feels he’s deserving.

