Coronavirus: Brampton mayor addresses city’s test positivity rate
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown spoke Wednesday about reports that Brampton was seeing high test positivity rates of COVID-19, with a northeast neighbourhood seeing its rate at 19 per cent, but urged people not to “finger point” over the numbers. He stressed the city has some of the highest number of essential workers who are taking on the challenge despite the potential risks of COVID-19 and urged people to “thank a Brampton essential worker.”