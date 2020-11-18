The Morning Show November 18 2020 10:42am 06:09 How to make mittens from old shrunken sweaters DIY expert Jen Tryon checks in with The Morning Show with ways to stay warm and cozy with winter fashion hacks and DIY accessories. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?