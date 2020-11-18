Menu

Alliance Française Halifax
November 18 2020 7:18am
06:11

Alliance Française Halifax Online Campaign

A new campaign, put on by the Alliance Française Halifax, is seeking donations in hopes of creating a grant program for those wanting to learn French but are unable to do so due to financial limitations.

