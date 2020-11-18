Menu

Politics
November 18 2020 6:38am
06:18

Councillor Mancini talks affordable housing, policing

We check in with Councillor Tony Mancini to recap news coming out of the latest meeting of Halifax Regional Council including HRM selling 4 lots for an affordable housing project in Dartmouth.

