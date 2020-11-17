Menu

Court
November 17 2020 8:29pm
01:36

Alberta pediatrician found not guilty of sexual assault

Ramneek Kumar, an Alberta doctor accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl who was not his patient, has been found not guilty. Quinn Campbell reports.

