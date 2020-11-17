Canada November 17 2020 8:21pm 01:55 Central Okanagan’s first region-wide transportation plan released “The goal of the plan is to start thinking more as a region, traditionally as we grow – regional transportation becomes more of a reality.” Region-wide transit plan for Central Okanagan released <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469082/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7469082/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?