Global News Hour at 6 BC November 17 2020 4:16pm 02:32 Double Dribble: B.C.’s Kyle Julius’ coaches teams in Canada and Taiwan at the same time Fraser Valley Bandits Head Coach/GM Kyle Julius is leading two basketball organizations in 2 separate parts of the world. Jay Janower explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7468502/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7468502/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?