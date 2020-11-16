Menu

Global News at Noon BC
November 16 2020 4:03pm
03:21

Wind warning issued for B.C.’s south coast as Pacific frontal system advances

Meteorologist Mark Madryga has an update on the weather forecast Monday, Nov. 16, for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

