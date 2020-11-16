Business November 16 2020 8:26am 02:13 Eco-friendly Manitoba businesses push forward Starting a business in the middle of a pandemic has its own unique challenges. Eco-friendly Winnipeg entrepreneurs charge ahead despite harsh economic climate <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?