Brad Reid November 16 2020 7:46am 06:24 Music Monday: Multi-instrumentalist, Brad Reid Nova Scotia multi-instrumentalist and Cirque du Soleil performer, Brad Reid is playing distanced shows in the Maritimes promoting his new album, NEW Scotland. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7464874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?