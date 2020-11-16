Menu

Brad Reid
November 16 2020 7:46am
06:24

Music Monday: Multi-instrumentalist, Brad Reid

Nova Scotia multi-instrumentalist and Cirque du Soleil performer, Brad Reid is playing distanced shows in the Maritimes promoting his new album, NEW Scotland.

