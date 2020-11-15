Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
November 15 2020 6:50pm
03:58

SCARS struggling due to COVID-19

SCARS is closing its doors for intakes and is facing financial challenges due to COVID-19. Terra MacLean shares the impact the pandemic is having on the non-profit organization.

