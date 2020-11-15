Menu

Global News Morning BC
November 15 2020 1:42pm
04:19

Ask an Expert: dog behaviour tips

What happens when your sweet-natured puppy heads into a “teenage” phase? Dog behaviour therapist, Sandy Yates, shares her expert advice on how to curb that naughty behaviour.

