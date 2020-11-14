Menu

Canada
November 14 2020 12:23am
02:21

11-year-old boy dies after falling through gym skylight at high school

An 11-year-old boy is dead after he fell through a gym skylight at Victoria Park Collegiate high school. Erica Vella has details on the investigation.

