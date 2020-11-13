Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 13 2020 9:39pm
01:28

Windstorm sweeps through Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver

Thousands of people were left without power Friday as a windstorm swept across Vancouver Island and parts of Metro Vancouver. Kylie Stanton reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home