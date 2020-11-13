Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 13 2020 8:17pm
01:44

New public health measures in Alberta target younger demographic

Premier Jason Kenney says there’s concern about COVID-19 transmission among youth. As Nicole Stillger reports, some Edmonton teens say it’s a community effort.

