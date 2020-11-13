Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
November 13 2020 7:12pm
01:35

Winnipeggers prepare to celebrate holidays differently

For many people the day after Remembrance Day is when the Christmas season officially begins. Global’s Malika Karim learns how the season is already quite different.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home