Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
November 13 2020 6:05pm
04:28

Coronavirus: Are senior care homes better prepared for the second wave?

Geriatric specialist and advocate Dr. Samir Sinha says delays in how we prioritize care for our seniors is leading to deaths that are preventable.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home