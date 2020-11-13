Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Politics
November 13 2020 4:30am
04:21

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to allege voter fraud

Global News’ Washington bureau chief Jackson Proscow talks to host Anthony Robart about the delay in the transition of power to president-elect Joe Biden.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home