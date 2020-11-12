Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 12 2020 9:06pm
02:00

Vancouver jazz singer to perform virtual concert in demolished nightclub

A Vancouver jazz singer will perform in an online concert on November 20th, singing in a Vancouver nightclub that was demolished 65 years ago. Linda Aylesworth explains how.

