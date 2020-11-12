Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 12 2020 8:56pm
02:02

Cross-Canada coronavirus concern climbs

Coronavirus case numbers are shooting up across much of Canada, and a set of fresh restrictions are coming online to help control the spread of the virus. Sarah MacDonald reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home