B.C. health officials announce 1,130 new coronavirus cases over two days, record number of hospitalizations
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces 1,130 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 12, for two reporting periods. There were 536 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday and 594 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,369. Officials also report more British Columbians are now hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any time in the pandemic so far.