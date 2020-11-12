Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
November 12 2020 6:42pm
01:26

Coronavirus taking a toll on Saskatchewan healthcare system, healthcare workers

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, Saskatchewan healthcare workers say the system is feeling the strain. And as Roberta Bell reports, so are they.

