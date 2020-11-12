Global News Hour at 6 BC November 12 2020 6:02pm 03:07 B.C. afternoon weather forecast: Nov. 12 Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on the weather conditions on Thursday, Nov. 12 as snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the province. Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for parts of southeast B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7459655/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7459655/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?