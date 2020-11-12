Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 12 2020 6:02pm
03:07

B.C. afternoon weather forecast: Nov. 12

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on the weather conditions on Thursday, Nov. 12 as snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the province.

