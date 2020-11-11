Global News Hour at 6 BC November 11 2020 8:53pm 02:34 The memories of WWII veteran Bud Freeston of Langley Aaron McArthur has the story of one of B.C.’s remarkable World War II veterans, and his unique view of the COVID-19 pandemic. ‘I lost lots of friends’: For 100-year-old B.C. veteran, memories of WWII never fade <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457641/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7457641/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?