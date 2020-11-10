Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
First World War
November 10 2020 8:12pm
02:16

Vernon man launches initiative to commemorate Remembrance Day during pandemic

For 102 years Nov. 11 has been a pivotal day in the Canadian Calendar.It commemorates the armistice agreement that ended the First World War Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Ceremonies have that take place at cenotaphs are a tradition to honour our veterans however the pandemic is restricting the traditional pomp and ceremony to commemorate the day. But, Vernon photographer Wayne Emde has an idea to still honour our veterans by simply walking to the end of your driveway.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home