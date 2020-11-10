Vernon man launches initiative to commemorate Remembrance Day during pandemic

For 102 years Nov. 11 has been a pivotal day in the Canadian Calendar.It commemorates the armistice agreement that ended the First World War Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Ceremonies have that take place at cenotaphs are a tradition to honour our veterans however the pandemic is restricting the traditional pomp and ceremony to commemorate the day. But, Vernon photographer Wayne Emde has an idea to still honour our veterans by simply walking to the end of your driveway.