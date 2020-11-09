Drivers asked to ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ when seeing roadside workers

RCMP were handing out warnings and information today instead of issuing tickets. In B.C. motorists must slow down and move over into another open lane to give extra space to vehicles stopped along the road with flashing red, blue or yellow lights. This means not just emergency services vehicles but also maintenance workers, utility workers, police, fire, ambulance, tow trucks, commercial vehicle safety enforcement personnel, land surveyors, animal control workers, garbage collectors and other roadside workers. Community Reporter Sydney Morton reports.