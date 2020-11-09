Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 9 2020 6:35pm
02:14

Peel Region introduces stricter measures in bid to curb COVID-19 transmission

The Region of Peel has implemented additional measures aimed at the drivers of COVID-19 transmission. Shallima Maharaj has reaction.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home