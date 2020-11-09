Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
November 9 2020 12:08pm
02:10

Tighter restrictions mandated by Peel Region’s top doctor take effect Monday

The new rules for Peel Region include the closure of banquet halls and a pause on wedding receptions as coronavirus cases surge. Marianne Dimain reports.

