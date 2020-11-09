Global News Morning BC November 9 2020 10:01am 03:16 Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions After successfully flattening our curve B.C. is now trending in the wrong direction. UBC Professor Sarah Otto explains the surging numbers. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7451215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7451215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?