Global News Morning BC
November 9 2020 10:01am
03:16

Explaining the numbers behind B.C.’s new COVID-19 restrictions

After successfully flattening our curve B.C. is now trending in the wrong direction. UBC Professor Sarah Otto explains the surging numbers.

