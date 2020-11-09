Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Music
November 9 2020 7:26am
05:57

Music Monday: The Aeolian Singers

We chat with Heather Fraser, Artistic Director of The Aeolian Singers as they celebrate their 45th anniversary by championing the voices of Canadian women in music.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home