Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
November 8 2020 8:11pm
Islamophobia protest in Edmonton

It’s an ocean away, but the recent unrest in France is also being felt in Edmonton. A rally was held Sunday at the legislature aimed to bring awareness to the peaceful natures of Islam. Sarah Komadina has more.

