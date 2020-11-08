Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 8 2020 8:11pm 01:21 Islamophobia protest in Edmonton It’s an ocean away, but the recent unrest in France is also being felt in Edmonton. A rally was held Sunday at the legislature aimed to bring awareness to the peaceful natures of Islam. Sarah Komadina has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450739/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7450739/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?