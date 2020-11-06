Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton November 6 2020 9:18pm 06:07 Kevin Karius plays golf with Arnold Palmer in 2007 From the archives: In July 2007, Global Edmonton sports anchor Kevin Karius had the opportunity to swing a club with one of golf’s finest — Arnold Palmer. Remembering Arnold Palmer: Kevin Karius on a day with ‘The King’ of golf <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7448558/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7448558/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?