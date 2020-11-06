Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 6 2020 7:20pm
01:24

Masks now mandatory in public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert

In the continuing effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, face masks are now mandatory in all public places in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home