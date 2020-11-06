Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
November 6 2020 2:48pm
02:49

Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Up to 50 cm of snow possible in some regions. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Nov. 6.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home