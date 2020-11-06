Global News at 6 Regina November 6 2020 2:48pm 02:49 Winter blast: Nov. 6 Saskatchewan weather outlook Up to 50 cm of snow possible in some regions. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Nov. 6. Southern and central Saskatchewan under a winter storm watch <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7447530/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7447530/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?